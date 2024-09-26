Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Thursday.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (81-77) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-98)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | COL: (+108)

STL: (-126) | COL: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144)

STL: -1.5 (+120) | COL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 8-8, 4.13 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 5-8, 4.95 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (8-8) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (5-8). Gibson's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gibson's team is 4-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 12-8-0 ATS in Freeland's 20 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 10-9 record in Freeland's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (63.2%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cardinals, Colorado is the underdog at +108, and St. Louis is -126 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +120 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -144.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Rockies contest on Sept. 26 has been set at 10.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 23 of 47 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 69 of 153 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 74-79-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 57 of the 151 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Colorado has a 55-84 record (winning only 39.6% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-77-2).

The Rockies have a 76-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.745) this season. He has a .272 batting average, an on-base percentage of .336, and a slugging percentage of .408.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (142) this season while batting .266 with 41 extra-base hits. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn is batting .269 with a .418 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Winn enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 16 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Arenado brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .262 with 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has collected 169 hits while slugging .462. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average is 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 118th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 24 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while batting .254.

Ryan McMahon has a .329 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/7/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/6/2023: 1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/5/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/4/2023: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/12/2023: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

