Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (73-72) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-76)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | CIN: (+128)

STL: (-152) | CIN: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 12-9, 3.84 ERA vs Jakob Junis (Reds) - 4-0, 2.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (12-9) to the mound, while Jakob Junis (4-0) will answer the bell for the Reds. Gray's team is 10-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-8. Junis has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds have always been the moneyline underdog when Junis starts this season.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.7%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +128 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and St. Louis is +146 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

Cardinals versus Reds on Sept. 12 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 30 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 66-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (35-40).

Cincinnati is 14-10 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-68-7 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 80-61-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 133 hits, batting .271 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .436.

He is 34th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Brendan Donovan is slashing .270/.335/.398 this season and leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .733.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double and a walk.

Nolan Arenado has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.320/.399.

Arenado brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .271 with a .319 OBP and 49 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 144 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 60th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .231. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India a has .348 on-base percentage to lead the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2024: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/29/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

