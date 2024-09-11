Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (72-72) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-146) | CIN: (+124)

STL: (-146) | CIN: (+124) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

STL: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 6-4, 4.06 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 0-0, 2.25 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Lance Lynn (6-4, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson. Lynn's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lynn's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). Williamson has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Williamson start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (50.5%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Reds moneyline has St. Louis as a -146 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +124 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -170 to cover.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

Cardinals versus Reds, on Sept. 11, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (46.8%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 139 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 66-73-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds are 35-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 15-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (53.6%).

The Reds have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-67-7).

The Reds have covered 56.4% of their games this season, going 79-61-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 133 hits, batting .271 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 36th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .732. He has a slash line of .270/.334/.398 this season.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 37th, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 95th.

Nolan Arenado has collected 140 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Arenado enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double and two walks.

Masyn Winn leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .408, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 144 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Reds. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .231 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India has a team-high .349 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks while batting .260.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/30/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2024: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/29/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

