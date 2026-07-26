Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-54)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

STL: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.59 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-6, 3.89 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Kyle Leahy (7-4) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (5-6). Leahy and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Leahy's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Reds have gone 10-11-0 against the spread when Abbott starts. The Reds have a 7-10 record in Abbott's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (59.2%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Reds, St. Louis is the favorite at -132, and Cincinnati is +112 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -192 to cover.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Reds contest on July 26, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 101 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 56-45-0 against the spread.

The Reds have gone 32-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 16-24 (40%).

The Reds have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-44-1).

The Reds are 55-45-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .514, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 41st.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .258 with a .401 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a slugging percentage of .471, a team-best for the Reds. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 91 hits and a .352 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .500.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks.

JJ Bleday is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!