Cardinals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals vs Phillies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (5-5) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: NBCS-PH

Cardinals vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

STL: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160)

STL: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 1-1, 6.10 ERA vs Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (1-1, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Mikolas has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Mikolas' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Turnbull has started just one game with a set spread, which the Phillies covered. The Phillies have not been a moneyline underdog when Turnbull starts this season.

Cardinals vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)

Cardinals vs Phillies Moneyline

St. Louis is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Phillies are +160 to cover, while the Cardinals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Phillies Over/Under

The Cardinals-Phillies contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Cardinals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 2-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in four of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Phillies have covered 50% of their games this season, going 4-4-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 10 hits and an OBP of .450, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Willson Contreras is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.317) powered by two extra-base hits.

Arenado has recorded a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with two doubles and four RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has been key for St. Louis with seven hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .286.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has a slugging percentage of .645 and has nine hits, both team-best numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 61st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Harper hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Kyle Schwarber's .417 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 97th in slugging.

J.T. Realmuto has a .500 slugging percentage, which leads the Phillies.

Bryson Stott has a .375 OBP to pace his team.

