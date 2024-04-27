Cardinals vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Saturday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the New York Mets.

Cardinals vs Mets Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (12-14) vs. New York Mets (13-12)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Cardinals vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-136) | NYM: (+116)

STL: (-136) | NYM: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

STL: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 2-1, 1.04 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-2, 7.45 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Sonny Gray (2-1, 1.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Adrian Houser (0-2, 7.45 ERA). When Gray starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mets are 2-2-0 ATS in Houser's four starts with a set spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for two Houser starts this season -- they lost both.

Cardinals vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.3%)

Cardinals vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -136 favorite on the road.

Cardinals vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Mets are -156 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +130.

Cardinals vs Mets Over/Under

Cardinals versus Mets on April 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won four of eight games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 26 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've finished 4-5 in those games.

New York is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Mets have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 11-12-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads St. Louis in OBP (.425) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .296 batting average while slugging .563.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan is batting .219 with a .344 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Donovan enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk.

Masyn Winn has no home runs, but six RBI and a batting average of .299 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 25 hits, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .253 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 34th in slugging.

Starling Marte is slugging .442 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has an on-base percentage of .363, a team-high for the Mets.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .208 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals vs Mets Head to Head

4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/18/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/17/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/18/2023: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/17/2023: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2023: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2022: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/18/2022: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

