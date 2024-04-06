Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Miami Marlins.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (5-4) vs. Miami Marlins (0-9)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-136) | MIA: (+116)

STL: (-136) | MIA: (+116) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.57 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Gibson (1-0) for the Cardinals and Max Meyer for the Marlins. Gibson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Gibson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Meyer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have not been a moneyline underdog when Meyer starts this season.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.6%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Marlins moneyline has St. Louis as a -136 favorite, while Miami is a +116 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Cardinals are +146 to cover, and the Marlins are -178.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

Cardinals versus Marlins, on April 7, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in each of the two contests they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -136 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in three of nine chances this season.

The Cardinals are 7-2-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-2-0).

The Marlins have played nine games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-9-0).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 10 hits and an OBP of .472, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586. He's batting .345.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last eight games he is batting .345 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Willson Contreras has a double, two home runs and four walks. He's batting .211 and slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .219 with a .313 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.316) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Arenado heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last nine outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 11 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .314.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Josh Bell is batting .257 with a double, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 97th, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .194 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Luis Arraez is hitting .194 with two doubles and five walks.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/6/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/5/2023: 10-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/4/2023: 15-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

15-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2022: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/20/2022: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/19/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

