Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (61-64) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-52)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | MIL: (-100)

STL: (-118) | MIL: (-100) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 7-5, 4.26 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 6-5, 2.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Kyle Gibson (7-5) to the mound, while Tobias Myers (6-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Gibson's team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gibson's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Brewers have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Myers' starts. The Brewers are 4-3 in Myers' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.5%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Brewers moneyline has St. Louis as a -118 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -100 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Brewers are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Brewers contest on August 21 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 23-26 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 56-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 31-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 24-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (61.5%).

The Brewers have played in 124 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-52-7).

The Brewers have collected a 66-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (117) this season while batting .277 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .728. He has a slash line of .270/.335/.393 this season.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Donovan has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.322/.395.

Arenado brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Masyn Winn has been key for St. Louis with 120 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up 137 hits with a .358 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Brewers. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .252 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 69th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.

Jackson Chourio is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/28/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

