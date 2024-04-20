Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (9-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-6)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

STL: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160)

STL: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.70 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Sonny Gray (2-0) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (2-0). Gray has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gray's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Rea starts, the Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Rea starts this season -- they split the games.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.9%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -158 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +132 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -160.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Brewers contest on April 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have gone 7-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 63.6% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Brewers have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-6-0).

The Brewers have an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 41st in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Arenado will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI.

Brendan Donovan is hitting .211 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks, while slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 144th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.441) and total hits (17) this season.

Contreras brings a 13-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with five doubles, six walks and three RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .321 with a .385 OBP and six RBI for St. Louis this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has racked up 29 hits with a .444 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Brewers. He's batting .372.

He ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .323. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Willy Adames has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .303.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .231 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/28/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/27/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/9/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

