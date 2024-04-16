Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Cardinals vs Athletics Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (8-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

STL: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

STL: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 0-0, 2.63 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 1-1, 5.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Lance Lynn to the mound, while JP Sears (1-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. Lynn and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Lynn's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics are 2-1-0 against the spread when Sears starts. The Athletics are 1-2 in Sears' three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.5%)

Cardinals vs Athletics Moneyline

St. Louis is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +130 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Athletics Spread

The Cardinals are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +108 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -130.

Cardinals vs Athletics Over/Under

Cardinals versus Athletics, on April 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in five of 17 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 5-10 in those games.

Oakland has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-9-1).

The Athletics have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 8-9-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.375) and total hits (15) this season. He's batting .254 batting average while slugging .458.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Nolan Arenado has an OPS of .701, fueled by an OBP of .301 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He's batting .286.

He is 56th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging in the majors.

Arenado heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Masyn Winn has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .388 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Winn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Willson Contreras has been key for St. Louis with 12 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .524.

Contreras has safely hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has totaled nine hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .188 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 160th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 154th and he is 75th in slugging.

Zachary Gelof is hitting .212 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Abraham Toro is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

JJ Bleday is slugging .385 to pace his team.

Cardinals vs Athletics Head to Head

4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

