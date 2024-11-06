Capitals vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 6
The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Predators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (8-3) vs. Nashville Predators (4-7-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-122)
|Predators (+102)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (54.2%)
Capitals vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Predators are -260 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +205.
Capitals vs Predators Over/Under
- Capitals versus Predators, on November 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Capitals vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Predators reveal Washington as the favorite (-122) and Nashville as the underdog (+102) on the road.