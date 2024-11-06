Capitals vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 6

The NHL slate on Wednesday includes the Washington Capitals facing the Nashville Predators.

Capitals vs Predators Game Info

Washington Capitals (8-3) vs. Nashville Predators (4-7-1)

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-122) Predators (+102) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (54.2%)

Capitals vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Predators are -260 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +205.

Capitals vs Predators Over/Under

Capitals versus Predators, on November 6, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Capitals vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Predators reveal Washington as the favorite (-122) and Nashville as the underdog (+102) on the road.

