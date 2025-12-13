Capitals vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Capitals vs Jets Game Info

Washington Capitals (18-9-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-15-1)

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-126) Jets (+105) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (51.3%)

Capitals vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -225 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +180.

Capitals vs Jets Over/Under

Capitals versus Jets, on Dec. 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Capitals vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

