NHL

Capitals vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Jets Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (18-9-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-15-1)
  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-126)Jets (+105)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Jets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (51.3%)

Capitals vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -225 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +180.

Capitals vs Jets Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Jets, on Dec. 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Capitals vs Jets Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

