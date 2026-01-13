NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
The Washington Capitals will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (23-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-14-6)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-170)
|Canadiens (+140)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (69.5%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +144 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -178.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on Jan. 13, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -170, and Montreal is +140 playing on the road.