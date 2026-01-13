Capitals vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Washington Capitals will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (23-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-14-6)

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-170) Canadiens (+140) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (69.5%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +144 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -178.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on Jan. 13, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -170, and Montreal is +140 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!