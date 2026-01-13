FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

The Washington Capitals will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (23-17-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-14-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-170)Canadiens (+140)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (69.5%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +144 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -178.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Canadiens on Jan. 13, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Canadiens, Washington is the favorite at -170, and Montreal is +140 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup