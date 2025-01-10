Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

NHL action on Friday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (27-10-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-18-3)

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-225) Canadiens (+188) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (58.4%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-140 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +112.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Canadiens matchup on January 10, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

The Capitals vs Canadiens moneyline has Washington as a -225 favorite, while Montreal is a +188 underdog on the road.

