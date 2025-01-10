FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Friday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (27-10-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-18-3)
  • Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-225)Canadiens (+188)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.4%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-140 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +112.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Canadiens matchup on January 10, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Canadiens moneyline has Washington as a -225 favorite, while Montreal is a +188 underdog on the road.

