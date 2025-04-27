Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Coverage: TBS

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-122) Canadiens (+102) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (58.1%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +205.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Capitals-Canadiens on April 27 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

Washington is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog at home.

