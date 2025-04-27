FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)
  • Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: TBS

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-122)Canadiens (+102)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (58.1%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +205.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Capitals-Canadiens on April 27 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Washington is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +102 underdog at home.

