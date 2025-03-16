FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

NHL action on Sunday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) vs. Utah Hockey Club (29-26-11)
  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-110)Utah Hockey Club (-110)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (52.3%)

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -265.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Utah Hockey Club on March 16 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -110 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup