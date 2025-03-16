NHL
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
NHL action on Sunday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Utah Hockey Club.
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) vs. Utah Hockey Club (29-26-11)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-110)
|Utah Hockey Club (-110)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (52.3%)
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -265.
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Utah Hockey Club on March 16 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -110 favorite at home.