Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

NHL action on Sunday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (30-24-11) vs. Utah Hockey Club (29-26-11)

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-110) Utah Hockey Club (-110) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (52.3%)

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks are +210 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are -265.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Utah Hockey Club on March 16 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -110 favorite at home.

