Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.

Canucks vs Predators Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: TBS, Max, and BSSO

Canucks vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-118) Predators (-102) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (56.8%)

Canucks vs Predators Spread

The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -255.

Canucks vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Canucks-Predators on April 30 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Canucks vs Predators Moneyline