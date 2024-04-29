Canucks vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canucks vs Predators Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9) vs. Nashville Predators (47-30-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: TBS, Max, and BSSO
Canucks vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-118)
|Predators (-102)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (56.8%)
Canucks vs Predators Spread
- The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -255.
Canucks vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Canucks-Predators on April 30 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Canucks vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canucks-Predators, Vancouver is the favorite at -118, and Nashville is -102 playing on the road.