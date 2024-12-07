FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canucks vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Data Skrive

Canucks vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

In NHL action on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Canucks vs Lightning Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (14-7-4) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-9-2)
  • Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-142)Lightning (+118)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (51.9%)

Canucks vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -215 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +172.

Canucks vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Canucks-Lightning on December 8 is 5.5. The over is -144, and the under is +116.

Canucks vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The Canucks vs Lightning moneyline has Vancouver as a -142 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +118 underdog on the road.

