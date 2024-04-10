Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Arizona Coyotes.

Canucks vs Coyotes Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (48-22-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-40-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Canucks vs Coyotes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-260) Coyotes (+210) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (68.6%)

Canucks vs Coyotes Spread

The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +100.

Canucks vs Coyotes Over/Under

Canucks versus Coyotes, on April 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Canucks vs Coyotes Moneyline