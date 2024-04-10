Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks face the Arizona Coyotes.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Canucks vs Coyotes Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (48-22-8) vs. Arizona Coyotes (33-40-5)
- Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
Canucks vs Coyotes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Canucks (-260)
|Coyotes (+210)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Coyotes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (68.6%)
Canucks vs Coyotes Spread
- The Coyotes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Vancouver, the favorite, is +100.
Canucks vs Coyotes Over/Under
- Canucks versus Coyotes, on April 10, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Canucks vs Coyotes Moneyline
- Arizona is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -260 favorite at home.