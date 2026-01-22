NHL
Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22
The Montreal Canadiens versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-137)
|Sabres (+114)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (53.4%)
Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -196.
Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Sabres, on Jan. 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline
- Montreal is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog on the road.