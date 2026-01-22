Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5)

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Thursday, January 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-137) Sabres (+114) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (53.4%)

Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -196.

Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

Canadiens versus Sabres, on Jan. 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

Montreal is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!