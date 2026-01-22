FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Canadiens vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    The Montreal Canadiens versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Canadiens vs Sabres Game Info

    • Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-17-5)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Canadiens (-137)Sabres (+114)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

    Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Sabres win (53.4%)

    Canadiens vs Sabres Puck Line

    • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals (+158 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -196.

    Canadiens vs Sabres Over/Under

    • Canadiens versus Sabres, on Jan. 22, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

    Canadiens vs Sabres Moneyline

    • Montreal is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +114 underdog on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup