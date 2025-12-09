FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Canadiens vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Canadiens vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

The Montreal Canadiens are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Canadiens vs Lightning Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (15-10-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-11-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-125)Lightning (+104)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (50.4%)

Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Canadiens are +190 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -240.

Canadiens vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The Canadiens-Lightning matchup on Dec. 9 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Canadiens vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -125 favorite at home.

