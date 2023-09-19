Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans
In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (191 yards allowed per game).
Is Ridley a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Ridley vs. Texans Game Info
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 10.93
- Projected Receiving Yards: 77.53
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54
Projections provided by numberFire
Ridley Fantasy Performance
- With 19.3 fantasy points in 2023 (9.7 per game), Ridley is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 79th overall.
- In two games this season, Ridley has been targeted 19 times, with 10 receptions for 133 yards and one TD, leading to 19.3 fantasy points.
- Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ridley produced 3.2 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on eight targets for 32 yards.
Texans Defensive Performance
- Houston has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.
- The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.
- Houston has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.
- No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.
- The Texans have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.
- Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.
- No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans this year.
- Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.
- The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.
