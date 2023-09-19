Calvin Ridley Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Houston Texans, who have the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (191 yards allowed per game).

Is Ridley a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Texans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Ridley vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.93

10.93 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.53

77.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 19.3 fantasy points in 2023 (9.7 per game), Ridley is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 79th overall.

In two games this season, Ridley has been targeted 19 times, with 10 receptions for 133 yards and one TD, leading to 19.3 fantasy points.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ridley produced 3.2 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on eight targets for 32 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Houston has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

