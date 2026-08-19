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Calvin Ridley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Calvin Ridley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 108th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 30.3. Heading into 2026, he is the 71st-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points30.329097
2026 Projected Fantasy Points81.714252

Calvin Ridley 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, Ridley put up a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 131 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Broncos2.784270
Week 2Rams5.763570
Week 3Colts2.771270
Week 4@Texans3.032300
Week 5@Cardinals13.11051310
Week 6@Raiders1.811180
Week 11Texans1.311130

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Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans called a pass on 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Ridley's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Calvin Ridley361730301
Wan'Dale Robinson140921014411
Elic Ayomanor894151548
Chimere Dike7448423414

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Want more data and analysis on Calvin Ridley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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