Calvin Ridley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 108th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 30.3. Heading into 2026, he is the 71st-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
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Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|30.3
|290
|97
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|81.7
|142
|52
Calvin Ridley 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, Ridley put up a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 131 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|2.7
|8
|4
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Rams
|5.7
|6
|3
|57
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|2.7
|7
|1
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|3.0
|3
|2
|30
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|13.1
|10
|5
|131
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|1.8
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Texans
|1.3
|1
|1
|13
|0
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Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans called a pass on 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Ridley's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Calvin Ridley
|36
|17
|303
|0
|1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|140
|92
|1014
|4
|11
|Elic Ayomanor
|89
|41
|515
|4
|8
|Chimere Dike
|74
|48
|423
|4
|14
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