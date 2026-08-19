Calvin Ridley 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley was 108th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 30.3. Heading into 2026, he is the 71st-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Calvin Ridley Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ridley's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 30.3 290 97 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 81.7 142 52

Calvin Ridley 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, Ridley put up a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 131 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 2.7 8 4 27 0 Week 2 Rams 5.7 6 3 57 0 Week 3 Colts 2.7 7 1 27 0 Week 4 @Texans 3.0 3 2 30 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 13.1 10 5 131 0 Week 6 @Raiders 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Texans 1.3 1 1 13 0

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Calvin Ridley vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans called a pass on 60.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 39.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Ridley's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Calvin Ridley 36 17 303 0 1 Wan'Dale Robinson 140 92 1014 4 11 Elic Ayomanor 89 41 515 4 8 Chimere Dike 74 48 423 4 14

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