Caleb Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the seventh-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 316.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 255.7 11 9 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 281.8 8 8

Caleb Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 36.7 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 280 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 53 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Vikings 24.2 21-for-35 210 1 0 1 Week 2 @Lions 17.0 19-for-30 207 2 1 0 Week 3 Cowboys 29.1 19-for-28 298 4 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 11.8 22-for-37 212 1 1 0 Week 6 @Commanders 20.4 17-for-29 252 1 0 1 Week 7 Saints 4.7 15-for-26 172 0 1 0 Week 8 @Ravens 11.8 25-for-38 285 0 1 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps

Williams put up a strong stat line last year of 3,942 passing yards with a 58.1% completion rate (330-of-568), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 231.9 yards per game. Below is a look at how several of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Colston Loveland 82 58 713 6 14 Rome Odunze 90 44 661 6 12 Luther Burden III 60 47 652 2 4

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