Caleb Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the seventh-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 316.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
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Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|255.7
|11
|9
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|281.8
|8
|8
Caleb Williams 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 36.7 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 280 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 53 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|24.2
|21-for-35
|210
|1
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17.0
|19-for-30
|207
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|29.1
|19-for-28
|298
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|11.8
|22-for-37
|212
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Commanders
|20.4
|17-for-29
|252
|1
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Saints
|4.7
|15-for-26
|172
|0
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|11.8
|25-for-38
|285
|0
|1
|0
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Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps
Williams put up a strong stat line last year of 3,942 passing yards with a 58.1% completion rate (330-of-568), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 231.9 yards per game. Below is a look at how several of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Colston Loveland
|82
|58
|713
|6
|14
|Rome Odunze
|90
|44
|661
|6
|12
|Luther Burden III
|60
|47
|652
|2
|4
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