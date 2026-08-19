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Caleb Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Caleb Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the seventh-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 316.8 points a year ago (fifth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Caleb Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points255.7119
2026 Projected Fantasy Points281.888

Caleb Williams 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 36.7 fantasy points -- 20-of-34 (58.8%), 280 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 53 yards. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Vikings24.221-for-35210101
Week 2@Lions17.019-for-30207210
Week 3Cowboys29.119-for-28298400
Week 4@Raiders11.822-for-37212110
Week 6@Commanders20.417-for-29252101
Week 7Saints4.715-for-26172010
Week 8@Ravens11.825-for-38285010

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Caleb Williams and the Bears Receiving Corps

Williams put up a strong stat line last year of 3,942 passing yards with a 58.1% completion rate (330-of-568), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 231.9 yards per game. Below is a look at how several of Williams' potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Colston Loveland8258713614
Rome Odunze9044661612
Luther Burden III604765224

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Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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