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Cade Otton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Cade Otton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Cade Otton is the 28th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 27th among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 63.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points43.024631
2026 Projected Fantasy Points54.819225

Cade Otton 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, Otton posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Falcons0.03000
Week 2@Texans2.543250
Week 4Eagles0.94390
Week 5@Seahawks8.154810
Week 649ers5.165510
Week 7@Lions6.597650
Week 8@Saints4.054400

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Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Otton's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Cade Otton815957215
Emeka Egbuka12763938611
Kenneth Gainwell8573486315
Chris Godwin513336027

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Want more data and analysis on Cade Otton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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