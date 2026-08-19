Cade Otton 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Cade Otton is the 28th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 27th among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 63.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Cade Otton Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Otton's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 43.0 246 31 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 54.8 192 25

Cade Otton 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers, Otton posted a season-high 15.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: seven receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 4 Eagles 0.9 4 3 9 0 Week 5 @Seahawks 8.1 5 4 81 0 Week 6 49ers 5.1 6 5 51 0 Week 7 @Lions 6.5 9 7 65 0 Week 8 @Saints 4.0 5 4 40 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Cade Otton vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers ran 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 18th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Otton's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Cade Otton 81 59 572 1 5 Emeka Egbuka 127 63 938 6 11 Kenneth Gainwell 85 73 486 3 15 Chris Godwin 51 33 360 2 7

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