BYU vs Pacific College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The BYU Cougars (9-1) will try to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Pacific Tigers (8-3) on December 16, 2025 at Marriott Center.

BYU vs. Pacific Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Arena: Marriott Center

BYU vs. Pacific Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (94%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Tuesday's BYU-Pacific spread (BYU -23.5) or over/under (147.5 points).

BYU vs. Pacific: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Pacific has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread in home games (10-6-0) last season than they did in road games (6-5-0).

This year, the Tigers are 1-1-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-1-0 ATS (.800).

BYU vs. Pacific: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Cougars this season with a -10000 moneyline set for this game.

Pacific has lost all three of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

BYU vs. Pacific Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, BYU was 24th-best in the nation on offense (81.4 points scored per game) and ranked 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

Last year, BYU was 84th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 19th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

With 17.2 assists per game, BYU was 10th-best in the nation last year.

BYU was 215th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.4) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

Last season Pacific put up 69.5 points per game (297th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 75.8 points per contest (289th-ranked).

Pacific averaged 31.2 boards per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 31.0 rebounds per contest (168th-ranked).

Pacific put up 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 241st in the country.

Pacific ranked 297th in the nation with 12.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 288th with 10.2 forced turnovers per contest.

