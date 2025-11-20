BYU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

BYU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-138) | Cincinnati: (+115)

BYU: (-138) | Cincinnati: (+115) Spread: BYU: -2.5 (-114) | Cincinnati: +2.5 (-106)

BYU: -2.5 (-114) | Cincinnati: +2.5 (-106) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

BYU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

Against the spread, BYU is 7-3-0 this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, BYU is 5-2.

Out of 10 BYU games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.

Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 10 Cincinnati games so far this year, six have hit the over.

BYU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (61.6%)

BYU vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is an underdog by 2.5 points against BYU. Cincinnati is -106 to cover the spread, and BYU is -114.

BYU vs Cincinnati Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-Cincinnati on Nov. 22 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

BYU vs Cincinnati Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for BYU vs. Cincinnati reveal BYU as the favorite (-138) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+115).

BYU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 34.1 27 17.8 13 50.0 10 Cincinnati 34.4 25 22.7 48 56.0 10

BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

