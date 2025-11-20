BYU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the BYU Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
BYU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BYU: (-138) | Cincinnati: (+115)
- Spread: BYU: -2.5 (-114) | Cincinnati: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
BYU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Against the spread, BYU is 7-3-0 this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, BYU is 5-2.
- Out of 10 BYU games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-4-0.
- Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 10 Cincinnati games so far this year, six have hit the over.
BYU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (61.6%)
BYU vs Cincinnati Point Spread
Cincinnati is an underdog by 2.5 points against BYU. Cincinnati is -106 to cover the spread, and BYU is -114.
BYU vs Cincinnati Over/Under
The over/under for BYU-Cincinnati on Nov. 22 is 54.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
BYU vs Cincinnati Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for BYU vs. Cincinnati reveal BYU as the favorite (-138) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+115).
BYU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|BYU
|34.1
|27
|17.8
|13
|50.0
|10
|Cincinnati
|34.4
|25
|22.7
|48
|56.0
|10
BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth BYU vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.