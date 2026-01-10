Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and KFAA

The Chicago Bulls (17-20) are favored (-2) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (14-24) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs on CHSN+ and KFAA. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 230.5 -148 +126

Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (55.7%)

Bulls vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Bulls are 17-19-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 15-22-1 this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 17 times out of 38 chances.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 47.4% of the time this season (18 of 38 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 19 home games, and eight times in 18 road games.

When playing at home, the Bulls eclipse the over/under 36.8% of the time (seven of 19 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 55.6% of games (10 of 18).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 10-9-1 record) than on the road (.278, 5-13-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (nine times out of 20) than away (nine of 18) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 14.9 points, 1.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Tre Jones averages 11.9 points, 3 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Coby White is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 boards and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks.

Naji Marshall averages 13.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He is also sinking 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks receive 14.7 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Max Christie averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2.4 treys per game.

Per game, Brandon Williams gets the Mavericks 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

