Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI and MSG

The New York Knicks (46-32) are favored by 5 points against the Chicago Bulls (37-41) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and MSG. The matchup's point total is 213.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 -108 -112 213 -110 -110 -200 +166

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 78 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 33 times.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 78 opportunities (53.8%).

New York has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.538) as it does in road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (35.9%) than games on the road (48.7%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (19-18-1) than at home (18-21-1) this year.

Bulls games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (20 of 40), and 57.9% of the time on the road (22 of 38).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.2 points, 3.6 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 9.2 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists, shooting 42.5% from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game (third in NBA).

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic averages 17.6 points, 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Bulls receive 18.9 points per game from Coby White, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Andre Drummond averages 8.4 points, 9.1 boards and 0.5 assists. He is draining 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls get 10.1 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

