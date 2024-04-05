Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI and MSG

The New York Knicks (45-31) are favored by 1 point against the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 212.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 -110 -110 212 -112 -108 -116 -102

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 41 times over 76 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 36-38-2 this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 32 times.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42 times in 76 opportunities (55.3%).

Against the spread, New York has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 20 times in 37 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (35.9%) than games on the road (48.6%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread on the road (19-17-1) than at home (17-21-1) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 51.3% of the time at home (20 of 39), and 59.5% of the time away (22 of 37).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.9 points, 3.5 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists and 8.3 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 7.4 points, 8.3 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 63.4% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.5 points for the Bulls, plus 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The Bulls receive 17.7 points per game from Nikola Vucevic, plus 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Bulls are getting 8.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Andre Drummond.

The Bulls are getting 12 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

