Bulls vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5
Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI and MSG
The New York Knicks (45-31) are favored by 1 point against the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 212.
Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Knicks
|-1
|-110
|-110
|212
|-112
|-108
|-116
|-102
Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick
Prediction:
Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks have covered the spread 41 times over 76 games with a set spread.
- Against the spread, the Bulls are 36-38-2 this season.
- This season, Knicks games have hit the over 32 times.
- Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 42 times in 76 opportunities (55.3%).
- Against the spread, New York has performed worse at home, covering 21 times in 39 home games, and 20 times in 37 road games.
- The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (35.9%) than games on the road (48.6%).
- Chicago has performed better against the spread on the road (19-17-1) than at home (17-21-1) this year.
- Bulls games have finished above the over/under 51.3% of the time at home (20 of 39), and 59.5% of the time away (22 of 37).
Knicks Leaders
- Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.9 points, 3.5 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists and 8.3 boards.
- Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Isaiah Hartenstein averages 7.4 points, 8.3 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 63.4% from the floor.
Bulls Leaders
- DeMar DeRozan averages 23.5 points for the Bulls, plus 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- The Bulls receive 17.7 points per game from Nikola Vucevic, plus 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists.
- Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.
- The Bulls are getting 8.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Andre Drummond.
- The Bulls are getting 12 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.
