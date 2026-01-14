Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 14

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN, Jazz+, and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (14-25) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls (18-21) at United Center on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN, Jazz+, and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 246.5.

Bulls vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2.5 246.5 -142 +120

Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (60.6%)

Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 19 times in 39 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 22-17-0 this season.

Bulls games have gone over the total 18 times this season.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 39 opportunities (61.5%).

Chicago sports a better record against the spread at home (10-9-1) than it does in road games (9-10-0).

The Bulls have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (35%) than road tilts (57.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.667, 14-7-0 record) than on the road (.444, 8-10-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 76.2% of the time at home (16 of 21), and 44.4% of the time on the road (eight of 18).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.4 points, 9.3 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 boards.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 14.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 45.1% from downtown (sixth in league), with 1.8 made treys per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 boards and 6.9 assists for the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 7.2 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Jazz 10.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9 points, 6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Collier averages 8.6 points, 2.3 boards and 6.7 assists. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.