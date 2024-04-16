Bulls vs. Hawks NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 17

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN

The Atlanta Hawks (36-46) are just 3-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (39-43) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at United Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3 -112 -108 223 -110 -110 -148 +126

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (67.3%)

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls are 40-40-2 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 82 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Bulls games have gone over the total 46 times this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).

In home games, Chicago has a worse record against the spread (18-22-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-18-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Bulls hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 41 opportunities this season (51.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%).

This season, Atlanta is 15-26-0 at home against the spread (.366 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-27-0 ATS (.341).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have gone over 27 of 41 times at home (65.9%), and 18 of 41 on the road (43.9%).

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nikola Vucevic averages 18 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Coby White is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.4 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists.

Alex Caruso averages 10.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Dejounte Murray provides the Hawks 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Trae Young gets the Hawks 25.7 points, 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys (ninth in NBA).

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

