Bulls vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 1

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (34-40) are only 2-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls (36-39) at United Center on Monday, April 1, 2024. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The point total is 221 for the matchup.

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 -108 -112 221 -110 -110 -122 +104

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 36 times over 75 games with a set spread.

The Hawks have 27 wins against the spread in 74 games this year.

This season, 42 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 74 chances.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 40 of 74 set point totals (54.1%).

At home, Chicago sports a worse record against the spread (17-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-17-1).

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under in 20 of 38 home games (52.6%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 22 of 37 matchups (59.5%).

This season, Atlanta is 15-23-0 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-24-0 ATS (.333).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 24 of 38 times at home (63.2%), and 16 of 36 away (44.4%).

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 boards.

Nikola Vucevic averages 17.9 points, 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Coby White averages 19.3 points, 4.7 boards and 5.2 assists.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 8.8 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Clint Capela gets the Hawks 11.4 points, 10.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in NBA).

The Hawks are receiving 17 points, 3.5 boards and 3 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks receive 16.1 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 8.6 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Hawks get 13.7 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

