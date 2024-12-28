Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Chicago Bulls (13-18) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at United Center. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSWI. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1.5 227.5 -122 +104

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (55.5%)

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 12-16-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 14-16-1 against the spread this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 14 times out of 31 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 17 of 31 set point totals (54.8%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 16 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 13 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 43.8% of the time (seven of 16 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 53.8% of games (seven of 13).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (6-9-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-7-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over less frequently at home (seven of 15, 46.7%) than on the road (10 of 16, 62.5%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 61.3% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made treys.

Bobby Portis is averaging 14.1 points, 2.1 assists and 7.8 boards.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Taurean Prince averages 7.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 47.7% from downtown (third in NBA), with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 9.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 58.1% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 45.6% from 3-point range (seventh in league), with an average of 2.1 triples.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is making 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 3.4 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Coby White.

Per game, Josh Giddey gets the Bulls 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls receive 12.6 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

