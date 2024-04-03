Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans -- Kay Adams Reacts

One of the major NFL offseason discussions was centered around wide receiver Stefon Diggs' future with the Buffalo Bills after the team fell short of expectations yet again in 2023.

We got our answer on Wednesday as the Bills sent Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, Kay shared her thoughts on the All-Pro receiver being on a new team.

Here's the clip discussed above:

The biggest winner of the Stefon Diggs to the #texans trade is NO DOUBT C.J. Stroud 🗣️💪@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/CdRZl5z7v5 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 3, 2024

With the news, the Texans’ Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook moved from +1600 to +1500 while the Bills' odds dropped from +1200 to +1300. Also, per FanDuel's NFL Draft odds, the Bills are now -240 to take a wide receiver with their first pick in 2024.

Will Diggs be the missing piece for the Texans, and can the Bills overcome losing a staple of the team's offense?

Check out the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!