Buffalo Bills Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

At +1000, the Buffalo Bills currently have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the league. The Bills are -354 to advance to the playoffs.

Bills Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000)

+1000 (Bet $100 to win $1,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900 (Bet $100 to win $900)

+900 (Bet $100 to win $900) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -354 (Bet $354 to win $100)

-354 (Bet $354 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC East: +135 (Bet $100 to win $135)

Bills Stats Insights

The Bills have the 12th-ranked defense this season (325.2 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 390.4 yards per game.

Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the by putting up 31.8 points per game. They rank sixth on defense (16.0 points allowed per game).

Buffalo sports the ninth-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (191.2 allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 274.2 passing yards per game.

The Bills are averaging 116.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 25th, surrendering 134.0 rushing yards per game.

Buffalo sports the 13th-ranked defense this season in terms of third-down efficiency (38.6% third-down percentage allowed), and has been better offensively, ranking third-best with a 49.2% third-down conversion rate.

The Bills have struggled defensively in terms of yards per play, ranking fifth-worst in the (6.2 yards per play allowed) this season. However, they rank third-best offensively, totaling 6.3 yards per play.

With 13 forced turnovers (first in ) against seven turnovers committed (17th in ), Buffalo's +6 turnover margin is the third-best in the league.

Bills Betting Insights

The Bills' Super Bowl odds (+1000) place them just fourth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are second-best.

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Bills currently have slightly worse odds, going from +900 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

With odds of +1000, the Bills have been given a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bills have a 78% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, based on their moneyline odds.

Bills Leaders

Josh Allen has thrown for 1,407 yards, completing 73.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 120 yards (24.0 ypg) on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, James Cook, has carried the ball 61 times for 292 yards (58.4 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 140 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 39 receptions for 520 yards (104.0 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Gabriel Davis has caught 18 passes for 320 yards (64.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Leonard Floyd has racked up 5.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Micah Hyde leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 23 tackles and two passes defended.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl