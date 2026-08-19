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Bucky Irving 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Bucky Irving 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Bucky Irving is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 35th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 108.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points88.314539
2026 Projected Fantasy Points132.07326

Bucky Irving 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Irving finished with 20.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 63 yards; 5 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Falcons10.51437044145
Week 2@Texans12.117710660121
Week 3Jets9.92566044099
Week 4Eagles20.515630551165
Week 13Cardinals14.11761122081
Week 14Saints14.11555032181
Week 15Falcons7.11660031071

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Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.2% of the time while running the ball 45.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Irving's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Bucky Irving1735881173.4
Kenneth Gainwell1145375214.7
Baker Mayfield55382186.9
Sean Tucker863207213.7

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Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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