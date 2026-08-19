Bucky Irving 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Bucky Irving is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 35th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 108.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 88.3 145 39 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 132.0 73 26

Bucky Irving 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Irving finished with 20.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 63 yards; 5 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Falcons 10.5 14 37 0 4 4 1 45 Week 2 @Texans 12.1 17 71 0 6 6 0 121 Week 3 Jets 9.9 25 66 0 4 4 0 99 Week 4 Eagles 20.5 15 63 0 5 5 1 165 Week 13 Cardinals 14.1 17 61 1 2 2 0 81 Week 14 Saints 14.1 15 55 0 3 2 1 81 Week 15 Falcons 7.1 16 60 0 3 1 0 71 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.2% of the time while running the ball 45.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Irving's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Bucky Irving 173 588 1 17 3.4 Kenneth Gainwell 114 537 5 21 4.7 Baker Mayfield 55 382 1 8 6.9 Sean Tucker 86 320 7 21 3.7

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