Bucky Irving 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2026 season, Bucky Irving is the 23rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was 35th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 108.5. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Bucky Irving Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Irving's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|88.3
|145
|39
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|132.0
|73
|26
Bucky Irving 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Irving finished with 20.5 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 63 yards; 5 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|10.5
|14
|37
|0
|4
|4
|1
|45
|Week 2
|@Texans
|12.1
|17
|71
|0
|6
|6
|0
|121
|Week 3
|Jets
|9.9
|25
|66
|0
|4
|4
|0
|99
|Week 4
|Eagles
|20.5
|15
|63
|0
|5
|5
|1
|165
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|14.1
|17
|61
|1
|2
|2
|0
|81
|Week 14
|Saints
|14.1
|15
|55
|0
|3
|2
|1
|81
|Week 15
|Falcons
|7.1
|16
|60
|0
|3
|1
|0
|71
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Bucky Irving vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers
The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.2% of the time while running the ball 45.8% of the time. Below is a look at how Irving's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Bucky Irving
|173
|588
|1
|17
|3.4
|Kenneth Gainwell
|114
|537
|5
|21
|4.7
|Baker Mayfield
|55
|382
|1
|8
|6.9
|Sean Tucker
|86
|320
|7
|21
|3.7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Bucky Irving? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.