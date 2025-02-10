Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Bucks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI

The Golden State Warriors (26-26) play the Milwaukee Bucks (28-23) as 6-point favorites on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSWI. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 231.5 -225 +188

Bucks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (58.2%)

Bucks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 25-26-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 51 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 26 times out of 51 chances.

The Bucks have hit the over 52.9% of the time this year (27 of 51 games with a set point total).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 28 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 24 games when playing on the road.

The Warriors have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 28 home matchups (53.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 24 games (45.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.538, 14-11-1 record) than away (.320, 8-17-0).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (13 of 26), and 56% of the time away (14 of 25).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 23 points, 4.5 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Draymond Green averages 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.3 points, 5.1 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 54.2% from the field.

Bucks Leaders

Damian Lillard averages 25.5 points, 4.7 boards and 7.5 assists. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (seventh in league).

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 12.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 15 points, 5.9 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks get 9.3 points per game from Kevin Porter Jr., plus 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists.

