Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-22) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2.5 229.5 -154 +130

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (60.4%)

Bucks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Bucks are 18-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 17 wins against the spread in 40 games this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 40 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 47.5% of the time (19 out of 40 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played worse at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and 10 times in 21 road games.

At home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 44.4% of the time (eight of 18 games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of road games (seven of 21 contests).

This season, Minnesota is 9-12-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 8-11-0 ATS (.421).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (seven of 21), and 63.2% of the time away (12 of 19).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.2 points, 9.8 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 64.7% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Myles Turner averages 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 47.1% from downtown (second in league), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22 points, 7.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves are getting 28.9 points, 5 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Donte DiVincenzo.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.8% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

