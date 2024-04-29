Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 30

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT, BSIN, and BSWI

The Indiana Pacers are 4-point favorites for a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and BSWI. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in the series. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -4 -110 -110 214.5 -110 -110 -184 +154

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (66.4%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 82 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

This season, 43 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total.

The Bucks have hit the over 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

In home games, the Pacers eclipse the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 43.9% of away games (18 of 41 contests).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (19-23-0) than on the road (14-24-2) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over more often at home (23 of 42, 54.8%) than on the road (18 of 40, 45%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists.

Myles Turner is averaging 17.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 boards.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks 30.4 points, 11.5 boards and 6.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks get 13.8 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 7.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Bucks receive 12.5 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Khris Middleton gives the Bucks 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

