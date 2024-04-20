Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 21

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT and BSIN

The Milwaukee Bucks are slight 1-point underdogs in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1 -108 -112 231.5 -112 -108 -116 -102

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (66.6%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 45 times this season (45-37-0).

In the Bucks' 82 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 43 times this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

The Pacers have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).

This year, Milwaukee is 19-23-0 at home against the spread (.452 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-24-2 ATS (.350).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 54.8% of the time at home (23 of 42), and 45% of the time away (18 of 40).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

Aaron Nesmith is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 11.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 61.1% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Per game, Damian Lillard gets the Bucks 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in league).

The Bucks receive 15.1 points per game from Khris Middleton, plus 4.7 boards and 5.3 assists.

