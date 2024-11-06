Bucks vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 7

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: KJZZ and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-6) will attempt to stop a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-6) on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at Fiserv Forum as 9-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9 -108 -112 227.5 -108 -112 -400 +315

Bucks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (82.1%)

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-5-0).

The Jazz have two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, three of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this year have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time (three out of seven games with a set point total).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31 points, 12.3 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 63.3% from the field (ninth in league).

Damian Lillard is averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Taurean Prince is averaging 8.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 10 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is also draining 65.9% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

John Collins' numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 7.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Jazz receive 16.4 points per game from Keyonte George, plus 2.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Collin Sexton averages 15 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

