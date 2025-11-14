Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Bucks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Charlotte Hornets (4-7) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (7-5) after losing three straight road games. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 14, 2025. The over/under in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10.5 238.5 -450 +350

Bucks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (79.2%)

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread six times this season (6-6-0).

The Hornets have played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, six of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 11 chances.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45.5% of the time (five out of 11 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in six opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in six opportunities in away games.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under in four of six home games (66.7%), compared to two of six road games (33.3%).

This season, Charlotte is 3-3-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (two of six), and 60% of the time away (three of five).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points, 11.9 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.7% from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Cole Anthony is averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.8 points for the Hornets, plus 7.2 boards and 4.2 assists.

Kon Knueppel averages 16.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest (10th in NBA).

Per game, LaMelo Ball gets the Hornets 23.3 points, 7.8 boards and 9.8 assists, plus 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is sinking 83.3% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Hornets are getting 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.