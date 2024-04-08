Bucks vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: TNT

The Boston Celtics (62-16) are favored by 2.5 points when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-31) in a matchup between the top-ranked teams in the Eastern at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2.5 -108 -112 227 -108 -112 -130 +110

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (53%)

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-34-5 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 31 wins against the spread in 78 games this season.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 40 times this season.

The Bucks have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (39 of 78 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Boston has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 38 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.425, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.368, 14-22-2).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over 22 of 40 times at home (55%), and 17 of 38 on the road (44.7%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.0 points, 8.2 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 23.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.2 points, 7.1 boards and 2.0 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.4 boards and 6.5 assists for the Bucks.

The Bucks are receiving 24.6 points, 4.4 boards and 7.0 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

Bobby Portis averages 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, Khris Middleton gets the Bucks 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

