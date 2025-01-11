Buccaneers vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12
On Sunday in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up against the Washington Commanders.
Buccaneers vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.9%)
Buccaneers vs Commanders Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders. The Buccaneers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Commanders Over/Under
The over/under for Buccaneers-Commanders on Jan. 12 is 50.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Buccaneers vs Commanders Moneyline
The Buccaneers vs Commanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -162 favorite, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.
Buccaneers vs Commanders Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 10-7-0.
- The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-4 as 3-point favorites or greater.
- Out of 17 Buccaneers games so far this season, 12 have hit the over.
- The Commanders have 10 wins in 17 contests against the spread this year.
- Washington's ATS record as 3-point underdogs or more is 3-3.
- The Commanders have played 17 games this season, and 11 of them have gone over the total.
Buccaneers vs Commanders Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: TB: (-162) | WAS: (+136)
- Spread: TB: -3 (-105) | WAS: +3 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
