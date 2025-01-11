Buccaneers vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12

On Sunday in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up against the Washington Commanders.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (68.9%)

Buccaneers vs Commanders Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Commanders. The Buccaneers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Commanders Over/Under

The over/under for Buccaneers-Commanders on Jan. 12 is 50.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Buccaneers vs Commanders Moneyline

The Buccaneers vs Commanders moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -162 favorite, while Washington is a +136 underdog on the road.

Buccaneers vs Commanders Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 10-7-0.

The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-4 as 3-point favorites or greater.

Out of 17 Buccaneers games so far this season, 12 have hit the over.

The Commanders have 10 wins in 17 contests against the spread this year.

Washington's ATS record as 3-point underdogs or more is 3-3.

The Commanders have played 17 games this season, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Buccaneers vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | WAS: (+136)

TB: (-162) | WAS: (+136) Spread: TB: -3 (-105) | WAS: +3 (-115)

TB: -3 (-105) | WAS: +3 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!