Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Quarterback Bryce Young faces a matchup versus the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (249.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Carolina Panthers meet the San Francisco 49ers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Young's next game against the 49ers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Young this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bryce Young Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Passing Yards: 203.05

203.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.05

13.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 128.8 fantasy points in 2025 (12.9 per game), Young is the 23rd-ranked player at the QB position and 35th among all players.

Through his last three games, Young has connected on 59-of-90 throws for 674 yards, with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 36.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 14 rushing yards on five attempts.

Young has connected on 91-of-140 passes for 1,011 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 65.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 29 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

The peak of Young's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he posted 31.8 fantasy points -- 31-of-45 (68.9%), 448 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Bryce Young delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.6 points) in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 124 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against San Francisco this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The 49ers have given up a TD reception by 20 players this year.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bryce Young? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.