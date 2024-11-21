menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (8-9-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-8-3)
  • Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-172)Utah Hockey Club (+142)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (62.5%)

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -176.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Utah Hockey Club on November 21, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -172 favorite at home.

