NHL
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Utah Hockey Club.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Boston Bruins (8-9-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (7-8-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-172)
|Utah Hockey Club (+142)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (62.5%)
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+142 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -176.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Utah Hockey Club on November 21, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -172 favorite at home.