NHL

Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Data Skrive
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Senators Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (47-19-15) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-41-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and NESN

Bruins vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Bruins (-220)Senators (+180)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (77.8%)

Bruins vs Senators Spread

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +118 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -143.

Bruins vs Senators Over/Under

  • The Bruins-Senators game on April 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Bruins vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -220 favorite at home.

