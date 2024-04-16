Bruins vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Bruins vs Senators Game Info

Boston Bruins (47-19-15) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-41-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+ and NESN

Bruins vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-220) Senators (+180) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (77.8%)

Bruins vs Senators Spread

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are +118 to cover the spread, with the Senators being -143.

Bruins vs Senators Over/Under

The Bruins-Senators game on April 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Bruins vs Senators Moneyline