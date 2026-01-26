NHL
Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Rangers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (30-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (21-25-6)
- Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-118)
|Rangers (-102)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (57.5%)
Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.
Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Bruins-Rangers matchup on Jan. 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.