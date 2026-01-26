Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers.

Bruins vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Bruins (30-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (21-25-6)

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-118) Rangers (-102) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (57.5%)

Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under

The Bruins-Rangers matchup on Jan. 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

