    Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    Data Skrive

    Bruins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Bruins vs Rangers Game Info

    • Boston Bruins (30-20-2) vs. New York Rangers (21-25-6)
    • Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
    • Coverage: NHL Network

    Bruins vs Rangers Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Bruins (-118)Rangers (-102)6.5Bruins (-1.5)

    Bruins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Bruins win (57.5%)

    Bruins vs Rangers Puck Line

    • The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Bruins. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

    Bruins vs Rangers Over/Under

    • The Bruins-Rangers matchup on Jan. 26 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

    Bruins vs Rangers Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Rangers reveal Boston as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

