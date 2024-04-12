Bruins vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Penguins Game Info
- Boston Bruins (46-18-15) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC and ESPN+
Bruins vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Bruins (-132)
|Penguins (+110)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bruins win (59.6%)
Bruins vs Penguins Spread
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Bruins are +195 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -240.
Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Penguins on April 13, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Bruins vs Penguins moneyline has Boston as a -132 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog at home.